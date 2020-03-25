Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Veracyte worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,541,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 279,877 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

VCYT traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.87. 53,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,440. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.