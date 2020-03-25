Verasity Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $289,472.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

