Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Vereit worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Vereit by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Vereit by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Vereit stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

