VeriCoin Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $676,904.72 and $961.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031285 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084127 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 829.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.64 or 1.00360507 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00070397 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,603,128 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.