Verint Systems (VRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VRNT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.