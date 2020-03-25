Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

