Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 201,113 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $256,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

