Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.48.

TSE VET traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,693. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$36.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.51. The company has a market cap of $522.46 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

