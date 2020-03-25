Version (V) Trading Down 37.8% This Week

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Version coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a total market capitalization of $41,193.35 and $3.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Version has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000218 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 624,128,501 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

