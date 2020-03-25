Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

VRTX traded down $13.04 on Wednesday, reaching $210.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,246. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

