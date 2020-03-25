Vertical Research Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Hold

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Flowserve stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,596. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

