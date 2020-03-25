Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VTU opened at GBX 19.66 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Taylor bought 9,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943 ($2,555.91). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £4,760.25 ($6,261.84).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.