VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Purchases A$13,106.37 in Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Douglas Tynan acquired 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$13,106.37 ($9,295.30).

The stock has a market cap of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

