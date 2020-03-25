Viacoin (VIA) Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and $1.02 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Upbit and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00587473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007644 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,648 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

