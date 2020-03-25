Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Buys £29,340 in Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) insider Andrew Harrison purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($38,595.11).

Shares of VCP traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 579,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54. Victoria PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.23).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Victoria in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target for the company.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

