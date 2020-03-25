Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,267 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of H & R Block worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 549,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

