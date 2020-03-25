Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,350 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Knoll worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knoll by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:KNL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 59,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

