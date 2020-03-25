Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,392 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Wabash National worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wabash National by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $373.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

