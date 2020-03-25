Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roku by 1,635.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.43.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,267,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,754. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

