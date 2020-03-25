Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of ZIX worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZIX by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 88,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,075. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

