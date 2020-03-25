Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,510 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hawaiian worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,988,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $402.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

