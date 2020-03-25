Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,241 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.