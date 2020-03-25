Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 22,997 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

