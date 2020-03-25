Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,466 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dillard’s worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 836.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 436,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,744. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

