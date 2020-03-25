Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,798 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Harmonic worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 747,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 751.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 390,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 379,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 88,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,901. Harmonic Inc has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.