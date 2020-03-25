Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,448 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of EnPro Industries worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $681.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.