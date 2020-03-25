Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,875 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of B&G Foods worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in B&G Foods by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in B&G Foods by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 97,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

