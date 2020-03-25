Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.