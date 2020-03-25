Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SI-Bone worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 659,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 181.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

SIBN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 21,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,874. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,442.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,254 shares of company stock valued at $913,741 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

