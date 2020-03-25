Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Shares of ABMD traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 347,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,093. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $322.14.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.