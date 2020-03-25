Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Matinas BioPharma worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of MTNB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

