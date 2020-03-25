Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,216 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Zumiez worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,748 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 422,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.