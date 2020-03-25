Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

AUTL stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 5,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

