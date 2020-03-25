Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

