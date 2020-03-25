Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 375,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 211.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,129.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,267 shares of company stock worth $4,859,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

