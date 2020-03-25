Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 116,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

