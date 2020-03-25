Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 2,248.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 128.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 407,335 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 765,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. 1,635,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

