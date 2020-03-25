Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AVX worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AVX by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AVX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVX by 34.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

AVX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. AVX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. AVX’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

