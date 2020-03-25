Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Stepan worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Stepan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Stepan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

