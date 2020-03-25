Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WABCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WABCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABCO stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $132.66. 86,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,255. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. On average, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

