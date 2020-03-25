Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,906.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 702,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,347. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.78%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PK. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

