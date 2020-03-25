Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,329,000 after buying an additional 456,605 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $3,141,672.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,657,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,761.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

