Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Separately, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

IVAL traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 29,668 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.