Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Centogene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,372. Centogene N.V. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNTG shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.