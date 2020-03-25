Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,330 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Ryder System worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ryder System by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 58,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $11,562,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of R traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

