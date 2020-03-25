Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 20,222 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Verso worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Verso by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verso by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verso by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial cut their target price on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,804. The firm has a market cap of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Verso Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

