Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,047,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

In other news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

