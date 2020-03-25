Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Brady worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 208,929 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,581,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brady by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brady by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 231,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

