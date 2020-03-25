Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 1,739.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NextCure worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NextCure by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,852. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. NextCure Inc has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $889.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

