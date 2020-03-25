Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 36,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2,893.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

NYSE:FL traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

